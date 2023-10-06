Christian prayer hall vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Thane

In Thane, Maharashtra, several miscreants are accused of vandalising a Christian community prayer hall, according to police on Friday. The incident occurred at a premises used as a prayer hall by the community in Tulsidham locality of the city, an official said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Thursday, the official said.

The complainant claimed that when she arrived at the prayer hall on Thursday morning, she discovered mud on the building's entrance board and that the Cross had also been vandalised. Some window panes were smashed, and wires of the air conditioner and electric meters were damaged, the official said, adding that a banner with objectionable words was put up on the door of the premises. The police are probing the matter and no arrests have been made in this connection so far, he said.