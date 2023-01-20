CIDCO amends building reconstruction policy; 51% consent required for redevelopment of buildings in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra government's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has made changes to its building reconstruction policy, as reported by news agency PTI. As per CIDCO, a building can now be redeveloped with consent of only 51 percent members of a housing society prior to the earlier 100 percent.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, the CIDCO has adopted the procedures laid down by Maharashtra government and amended its building reconstruction policy, PTI has reported citing a release. As per the town planning authority in Navi Mumbai, "The CIDCO has included a provision that the building can be reconstructed with the consent of only 51 per cent of the members of the housing society instead of the earlier 100 per cent.

Plots are allotted on lease by the CIDCO, subject to the provisions of the Navi Mumbai Disposal of Land (amendment) Regulations, 2008 (earlier, New Bombay Disposal of Land Regulations, 1975). As per the lease agreement, a housing society needs to obtain prior written permission from the CIDCO for demolishing the existing structure and constructing a new building in its place. In order to facilitate faster reconstruction of old buildings on CIDCO plots in Navi Mumbai, this important decision has been taken, it added. Earlier in 2013, a separate policy was prepared by the CIDCO regarding the reconstruction of buildings. As per the 2013 policy, permission of all members of the housing society was required for reconstruction of the building. But as per the amended policy, in order to obtain permission for reconstruction of a building, 51 percent of the total members of the housing society will be required to submit their written consent in the form of an affidavit to the CIDCO. Apart from this change, the rest of the terms and conditions of the policy will remain the same as per the 2013 policy.