Watch: Clash breaks out in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chief Minister appeals for peace

Last night, a clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpur. People pelted stones at each other and set several vehicles on fire outside Ram Mandi. While the situation is currently under control, there is a tense atmosphere in the area.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that he has already communicated with both the commissioner of police and the director general of police regarding the incident that happened early this morning. He assured the public that the situation is already under control and that the police are carrying out their duties effectively.

Eknath Shinde said, “I have received information regarding the current situation, and there was a small argument regarding the Ram temple in the area. As of now, everything seems to be under control, and it is crucial for everyone to maintain peace, especially since it is the celebration of Ram Navami. In our state, we celebrate all religious festivals together, and I urge people of all religions to come together and celebrate Ram Navami and Ramzan every year. It is vital for all of us to cooperate peacefully during these celebrations.”

The Chief Minister has also requested everyone to extend their support in ensuring peace in the area, no matter what the situation may be.