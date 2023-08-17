Clash erupts between BJP and Shiv Sena workers in Kalyan ahead of elections

A disturbing incident unfolded as BJP workers, engaged in campaign preparations for the upcoming elections in alliance, were reportedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers. The Kolsewadi police have filed a case against four individuals, actively pursuing their arrest in connection with the incident. Tensions had been brewing as BJP recently asserted its claim to the Kalyan seat, potentially sparking underlying conflicts with Shiv Sena.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar' announcement for the Lok Sabha elections has spurred BJP leaders to mobilise their party members. In response, BJP workers in Kalyan took to the streets, adorning walls with the party's lotus symbol. However, chaos ensued as Shiv Sena members disrupted the activity, leading to a clash. The situation escalated, resulting in the brutal beating of BJP workers.

Local BJP leaders, including Kalyan district president Nana Suryavanshi, demanded swift action against the attackers. The police have taken steps, registering a case against the culprits and working towards their apprehension. Amidst the turmoil, a tussle has emerged between the BJP and the Shinde faction over the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, further intensifying the political landscape. With emotions running high and differences deepening, the Kalyan region remains a hotspot of contention between the BJP and Shiv Sena, promising continued tensions in the days ahead.