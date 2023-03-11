Class 10 students fall victim to fake exam timetable, miss SSC Hindi exam

A number of class 10 students who are now taking their Maharashtra SSC board exam have reportedly fallen prey to a fake exam schedule that has gone viral on the internet. According to state media, students who were supposed to take their Second Language (Hindi) exam failed to show up due to the fake timetable.

According to the official schedule of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the Hindi exam as a second language was scheduled for March 8. However, the same exam was listed for March 9 in the fake schedule that went viral, confusing many students who did not appear for their Hindi paper.

On Friday, the parents of these students requested a special examination, which was rejected by the school education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, who also stated that the exam board was not at fault in this case.

"The students were repeatedly told not to believe the viral schedule on social media, but they believed it anyway. They will now have to take the supplementary exam which will be held in July," said School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar as per a Hindustan Times report.