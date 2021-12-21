Class 10 timetable for the 2021-22 board exams announced; check out
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2021 03:57 PM2021-12-21T15:57:57+5:302021-12-21T15:59:56+5:30
Last week, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the confusion about the 10th and 12th standard examinations has been removed and it will be conducted offline through regular assessment system. After this, the detailed schedule of the examination has been announced. The 10th standard examination will be held between 15th March 2022 to 4th April 2022. The announcement was made last week. Now the detailed schedule has been announced. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about it.
Class 10 Exam Schedule-
March 15 - First language
March 16 - Second or third language
March 21 - Hindi
March 22 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati and other second and third languages
March 24 - Mathematics Part-1
March 26 - Mathematics Part-2
March 28 - Science and Technology Part 1
March 30 - Science and Technology Part 2
April 1 - Social Science Paper 1
April 4 - Social Science Paper 2
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subjectwise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed athttps://t.co/KX9sqYrmnj.Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse@MahaDGIPR— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 21, 2021