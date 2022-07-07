"Close Matoshri's doors for eight days, they will die in agony" claims Sanjay Shirsat

After the June 20 Assembly elections in the state, about 40 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, raised the flag of rebellion in the Shiv Sena and overthrew the Uddhav Thackeray government of the Mahavikas Aghadi and brought in a BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) coalition government. Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister. After winning the confidence vote on Monday, Aurangabad West MLA Sanjay Shirsat returned to his constituency on Wednesday. This time, while talking to reporters, he strongly attacked Sanjay Raut and others.

Sanjay Shirsat said, "One can understand one's anger. But when 50 MLAs go, they do not understand its seriousness. Even today, they are proud. Saheb should be noticed." When Shirsat was asked if the discrimination will end, did the MLAs will go back to Thackeray? responding to this Shirsat said "Shiv Sena can stand with the same vigor, just close the doors of Matoshri for eight days. They will die in agony."

"We are not traitors, we have revolted. We want to save Shiv Sena. We will never speak against Shiv Sena, not even against Shiv Sena chief. We do not want to speak against anyone in the Thackeray family. They will always be respected by us," he said.

Shirsat also targeted Aurangabad Guardian Minister Subhash Desai. "My guardian has not called me in the last two and a half years. Leave in my constituency, but guardians come to my house and I don't even know." Sanjay Shirsat also raised the question of "how I get Rs 1 crore for my constituency and Rs 11 crore for the neighboring Gangapur constituency. Also, this is not what I say orally, it is on record," he added.