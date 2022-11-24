CM Basavaraj Bommai claims merge Solapur and Akkalkot into Karnataka

Maharashtra-karnataka border issue is still not resolved. Karnataka chief minister Besavaraj Bommai has said that the Karnataka is seriously considering claiming the Jat taluka of Sangli district, due to this statement of Bommai, there are various reactions in Maharashtra. Today again Basavaraj Bommai has made a controversial statement.

The resolution of villages in Jat was in 2012, now new resolution has been made. It's not rivalry, its a legal battle said Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, also not a single village will go anywhere from Maharashtra.

Reacting to the statement of Devendra Fadnavis, Basavaraj Bommai has again made a new claim today. There is no question of giving an inch of Karnataka land to anyone. Akkalkot and Solapur with Kannada speaking majority should be merged with Karnataka. Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis made a proactive statement on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, but his dream will never come true, said Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile in 2012, there was a demand for this village to come under Jat taluka in Karnataka. The work of the state government is going on for water in Jat taluka. We have held meetings to resolve this issue through mediation. We have revised the scheme for the people of Jat taluka. Chief minister Eknath Shinde reacted that it is our responsiblity that not a single village will go out of Maharashtra.

A few days ago, the governors of Maharashtra and Karnataka held a meeting in Kolhapur regarding the border issue. Also regarding the border issue, a coordination committee pf Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai was also formed by the state government. However, while positive steps are being taken by the Maharashtra government regarding the border issue, the Karnataka government has tried to create mischief by removing the issue of 40 villages.