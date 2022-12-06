CM Basavaraj Bommai says Karnataka govt committed to protect interest of Kannadigas inside and outside state

Amid the raging border dispute with Maharashtra, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the harmony between people of both states should not be disturbed and expressed his government's commitment to protect the state's border and the interest of Kannadigas here and in other states.

He also said that he was confident about Karnataka winning the legal battle on the border dispute, as the state's stand is both legal and constitutional.

Bommai's statement comes amid reports that a Maharashtra ministerial delegation that was likely to visit Belagavi may not come today, and also some statements by political leaders in that state accusing his government of raking up the border issue keeping upcoming elections in mind.

There is no relationship with upcoming assembly elections and Karnataka's stand on the border issue, for many years now, it is Maharashtra that has been rakin up the issue. As Maharashtra has disputed there is reaction from Karnataka, he said in response to query.

The case is before the Supreme Court, our stand is both legal and constitutional, so we are confident that we will win the legal battle. So there is no question of us wanting to create an issue out of it for the sake of elections. We are committed to protect the state's borders and our people, and also the interests of Kannadigas living in Maharashtra, Telangana and Kerala, he added.