CM Basavaraj Bommai warns legal if Maha ministers try to enter Karnataka on border dispute

Amid on the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, CM Basavaraj Bommai warned that his government will not hesitate to take appropriate actions if the ministers from Maharashtra try to enter Karnataka under present situation.

The same action, which had been taken earlier, would be taken this time also. CM Bommai further stated that it has been clearly told in writing that under the existing circumstances the visit of ministers from Maharashtra was not appropriate. It has also been communicated to them that their visit would create a law and order situation in the state, he added.

In spite of this, their (Maharashtra ministers) decision to visit Karnataka is not in good taste. In this situation, the visit of Maharashtra ministers is an act of provocation. Further, it will amount to fomenting the emotions of people, CM Bommai stated.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Bommai said, If at all the Ministers from Maharashtra try to enter the state, the concerned officers have been given a direction to initiate suitable legal action.

The coordinating ministers appointed by the coalition government of the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Chandrakanth Patil and Shambhuraj Desai have announced that they will visit Belagavi on December 6.