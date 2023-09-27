"CM busy with Bollywood, what about Nagpur?": Sanjay Raut slams Eknath Shinde

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the state's rainfall situation, which has resulted in waterlogging and floods in several regions. Raut accused the chief minister of neglecting the challenges faced by flood-affected people in the state and questioned his participation in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Raut expressed his concern, saying, "The whole of Nagpur is flooded; parts of Maharashtra are facing drought; why did the CM not visit those areas? Despite visiting flood-affected areas, he is busy celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities."

Further criticizing Shinde for his foreign trip, Raut demanded that the chief minister prioritize bringing back the investments that have left Maharashtra for Gujarat before seeking new investments. He questioned the necessity of Shinde's Europe trip postponement, suggesting that the CM was apprehensive of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Aditya Thackeray, and the people of Maharashtra.

Raut also raised concerns about the delayed resolution of the issues faced by onion farmers in Maharashtra. He questioned why Union Minister Piyush Goyal was calling farmers to Delhi when the problem existed within Maharashtra and asked, "What has he done for the farmers of Maharashtra?"