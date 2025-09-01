CM Devendra Fadnavis on Maratha Morcha: 'Jarange’s Demands Considered Positively, But Within Legal Framework'

Manoj Jarange Patil gave up drinking water as his Maratha Morcha at Azad Maidan in Mumbai entered fourth day demanding 10% reservation for Maratha community under the OBC quota. His main demand is that Marathas and Kunbis be recognised as one community, and this should be implemented.

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are looking at the demands made by Jarange positively. There is no negativity. But if any demand is to be accepted, it must be within the framework of the law.”

Speaking to TV9 in Mumbai, Fadnavis added, “On matters like inclusion in OBCs, there is also a question of social commitment. Since there have been certain court decisions, we cannot disregard them. The government is ready to take any decision that fits within the legal framework.”

Also Read | Mumbai Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4: Roads Blocked, Overcrowding Reported at CSMT Station; More Protesters Enter City.

He further stated, “Even if someone asks us to go beyond the framework of the law, such a decision would not last even a day. That would only create a feeling that the Maratha community has been cheated, which is why we are discussing it carefully. Discussions are ongoing in the sub-committee led by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, with the Advocate General and legal advisors. All relevant court decisions are also being verified, and we will try to find a way out.”

"You will have to question the Maharashtra government on this. In 2021-22, when CM Devendra Fadnavis was the Leader of the Opposition, he had said that the government has the authority to provide reservation… When he was the opposition leader, he had a solution, and now he is the Chief Minister. He has 250 MLAs with him," NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule.