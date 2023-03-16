CM Eknath Shinde accept demands of farmers after postive discussion

The farmers' long march from Nashik to Mumbai has finally succeeded. The farmers' agitation has been successful, and all the major demands of the farmers have been accepted by the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with a delegation of farmers regarding the long march. Eknath Shinde said after the visit that there was a positive discussion on their demands with the farmers.

CM Shinde has also said that he will make a statement in the discussion in the House tomorrow on the demands of the farmers. He has also said that he has appealed to the farmers to withdraw the long march.

Meanwhile, while giving information about the meeting held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the farmer leaders said that there had been a positive discussion with the government. But the march will not withdraw immediately. The march will be stopped where it is.