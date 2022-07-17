CM Eknath Shinde asks MMRDA, MSRDC to fill potholes in Mumbai 24x7

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to devise a mechanism to ensure that Mumbai is free of potholes and traffic congestion.Shinde also ordered that the system would work throughout the year to fill potholes.Chief Minister Shinde said that both MMRDA and MSRDC should implement teams under the leadership of independent officials regarding the solution plans for road potholes and traffic jams.

Eknath Shinde directed that the agencies be in touch with the traffic police to locate the potholes as well as to ensure that the internal roads of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are pothole-free.“These teams will work around the clock to fill potholes. Potholes should be filled with a ready-mix method using quality materials. The issue of jurisdiction shouldn’t stop work. The cost for that particular work should be taken from the concerned system. Make sure that the potholes on the roads are filled on time and in a good way," the Maharashtra CM said.The Chief Minister said that road development projects should be implemented in order to remove traffic congestion in the MMR area. “Long-term planning should be done for that. MMRDA should take initiative for this. All types of planning such as bypass, flyover, underpass, service road should be prepared by experts. For this, collectors concerned and Municipal Commissioners should also cooperate by considering land acquisition and local issues wherever necessary,” said Shinde.

