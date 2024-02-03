CM Eknath Shinde Congraulates Lal Krishna Advani over Bharat Ratna Honor

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani will be conferred with The Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. After the award was announced, people from various walks of life congratulated Advani. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Advani on the Bharat Ratna award. Recently, the Central government had decided to give Bharat Ratna posthumously to former Bihar Chief Minister and great socialist leader Karpuri Thakur.

In a post on social media, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "It is a matter of great joy and pride that the Bharat Ratna award has been conferred on LK Advani, a father figure who has made a significant contribution to the political and social field by adopting the idea of development and strong Hindutva for the welfare of the common people. Advani created awareness by taking out a rath yatra with the idea of building a grand temple of Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this award remembering Advani's contribution after the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is a sign of our Indian culture."

"He also played the role of the opposition party by keeping the idea of the interest of the country through the Jan Sangh and the BJP in the Emergency and the political scene that followed. His contribution as deputy prime minister will always be remembered. The friendship between Advani and Bal Thackeray, who played the role of a mentor to the younger generation in politics, was also unique. These two personalities were positive political allies with the idea of Hindutva and the passion of Shri Ram. I congratulate and salute this sage-like personality for being conferred with the Bharat Ratna," Shinde said.

Meanwhile, LK Advani is also being congratulated by eminent personalities from various fields for being declared the country's highest civilian honor. L K Advani is a senior BJP leader who has played a major role in the party's construction.