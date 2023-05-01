CM Eknath Shinde pays tributes to martyrs on Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the state’s formation.

Shinde visited the martyrs’ memorial at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and offered floral tributes. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also went to Hutatma Chowk and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

The Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which led to the state’s creation, lasted for almost five years. The memorial in south Mumbai was set up to honour 106 martyrs of the movement, killed after then Bombay Presidency chief minister Morarji Desai ordered police to fire at the protesters.

Speaking at a programme organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan in Mumbai on Monday morning, Governor Ramesh Bais congratulated the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the formation of the state.

According to the Shiva–Shaka, this is the 350th year of the Shivarajyabhishek (coronation) of the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On this occasion, Shivrajyabhishek Mahotsav will be organized from June 2 to 9, 2023.

A museum based on Maharaj’s biography will be constructed at Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from this, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Concept Garden will also be built in Ambegaon in Pune, the Governor said.