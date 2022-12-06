CM Eknath Shinde says G20 summit in 2023 golden opportunity to showcase Maharashtra before world

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the G20 summit in India in 2023 will be a golden opportunity to showcase the state before the world.

Eknath Shinde said 14 meetings of the G20 summit will be held at four locations in Maharashtra- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad).The summit will provide a good branding opportunity to showcase the development of projects of the state and exhibit Maharashtra’s culture before the world.

According to a report of Indian Express, The G20 brings together the world’s major and systemically important economies. Its members account for around 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 65 per cent of the world’s population.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.