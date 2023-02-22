CM Eknath Shinde says probe will be conducted Into Sanjay Raut's 'Threat To Life' allegation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that a probe will be initiated in connection with Sanjay Raut's allegations of threat to life because of CM's son, MP Shrikant Shinde. The TV reports quoted Shinde saying they will probe the matter and see whether it is a stunt or not.

Raut, on Tuesday, had claimed that he has a threat to life in letters to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh. In the letter, he wrote that Shrikant Shinde has hired a goon from Thane, Raja Thakur, to kill him.

Following this, Thane police reached his residence on Wednesday morning and recorded his statements. His security was also increased after cognisance of his complaint was taken by Fadnavis who also is State Home Minister.