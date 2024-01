CM Eknath Shinde says resolution in Maha assembly on border dispute with Karnataka on Tuesday

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said he would move a resolution in the state assembly on Tuesday expressing solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka.

Shinde also hit out at his predecessor and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who had criticised his visit to the national capital and demanded that the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka be declared as a Union Territory.

We do not need any lessons from others. We are standing steadfast with those living in the boundary region. We are bringing a resolution to the effect in the assembly tomorrow (Tuesday), Shinde told reporters.

The remarks by Shinde, who was in Delhi to participate in the Veer Baal Divas function, came as the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row echoed in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, with the Opposition demanding a resolution on the issue.

“We approved the Mhaisal expansion scheme worth Rs 2,000 crore. Eknath Shinde had faced a jail term for participating in the agitations over the boundary issue,” Shinde said when asked about Thackeray’s comments on his Delhi visit.

The chief minister also said that Thackeray should understand the purpose of his Delhi visit before passing any judgements.

I was here to participate in the Veer Bal Divas function organised by the Union government to commemorate the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Shinde said and added that chief ministers of Maharashtra and Punjab were special invitees.

Shinde said the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka was before the Supreme Court.