CM Eknath Shinde to chair Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee meeting today on Maratha reservation issue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will chair the Maratha Reservation-related cabinet sub-committee meeting today at Mumbai's Sahyadri guest house, ANI reported. The primary focus of this meeting is to explore solutions for providing reservations to the Maratha community, a long-standing issue in the state.

As per a release issued by the state government, the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha Reservation and Facilities was scheduled to be held on Monday, October 30 in Mantralaya, the government building. Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil who is also the Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee informed that the committee will submit a report on the work done so far during the meeting.

In the meeting, Justice Sandeep Shinde (retd) will discuss the statutory and administrative examination of the mandatory evidence and documents required in the process of giving the Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate to the Maratha community in Marathwada and also to prescribe the procedure for giving the Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate to the Maratha community after the inspection, the release mentioned.

Manoj Jarange Patil is currently engaged in a life-threatening hunger strike to demand reservations for the Maratha community. Despite holding extensive discussions with the Maharashtra government, no breakthrough has been achieved. Patil's core demand centres around altering the state government's ordinance related to Maratha reservations. Their unwavering stance is that the hunger strike will persist until the desired ordinance change is enacted.

During the upcoming meeting, the government is expected to make a decision regarding Patil's call for the issuance of Kunbi certificates to all Marathas. This policy shift would allow Marathas to access benefits under the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.