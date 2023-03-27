CM Eknath Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' across state

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' will be held in each district of the state.

Shinde has condemned Congress leader and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi's repeated statements about Savarkar.

His statement read, "I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state."

Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference last week post his disqualification as MP, had said that he won't apologise on 'Modi surname' row; in which he has been convicted by a Gujarat court to 2 years imprisonment, as his last name was 'Gandhi' and not 'Savarkar'. This had created a stir among the ruling Shinde Fadnavis camp in Maharashtra.

Earlier, during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Rahul had created controversy after he claimed that Savarkar had apologised to the britishers.