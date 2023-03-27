CM Eknath Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' across state
March 27, 2023
On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' will be held in each district of the state.
Shinde has condemned Congress leader and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi's repeated statements about Savarkar.
His statement read, "I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar. He played a great role in the country's freedom struggle. Due to the contribution of such heroes, India got freedom. We will hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in the state."
सह्याद्री अतिथीगृह, मुंबई येथे आयोजित पत्रकार परिषदेतून लाईव्ह https://t.co/9hhucetbkc— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) March 27, 2023
Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference last week post his disqualification as MP, had said that he won't apologise on 'Modi surname' row; in which he has been convicted by a Gujarat court to 2 years imprisonment, as his last name was 'Gandhi' and not 'Savarkar'. This had created a stir among the ruling Shinde Fadnavis camp in Maharashtra.
Earlier, during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Rahul had created controversy after he claimed that Savarkar had apologised to the britishers.