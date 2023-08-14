CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate 75 New Virtual Classrooms In ITI Institutes to modernize education in Maharashtra

In a significant step towards modernizing education, ITI institutes across the state have embraced technology by introducing 75 new virtual classrooms. The inauguration of these virtual classrooms will be carried out by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence on August 15. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's initiative is poised to impact all 419 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Skill India' and 'Digital India' campaigns.

Supported by the Directorate of Business Education and Training under the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, the project aims to enhance 419 Government Industrial Training Institutes and 547 Private Industrial Training Institutes. The introduction of 75 virtual classrooms in ITI institutes across the state stands as a testament to the government's commitment to modernizing education. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's inauguration of these virtual classrooms will help in providing students with enhanced learning opportunities and aligning technical education with the demands of the modern world.