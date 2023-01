CM Eknath Shinde to meet Union home minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah around 4 pm today at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

Sugar industry, cabinet expansion among other issues expected to be discussed, ANI reported.

Eearlier, Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he spoke to Union Minister Amit Shah and appraised him about developments related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka over the last one week, a period marked by war of words between leaders of the two neighbouring states, attacks on vehicles and protest by activists.