CM Eknath Shinde to take charge after performing pooja in Mantralaya

After a major power struggle in the state, Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister (CM Eknath Shinde). Chief Minister Shinde will officially take over the Chief Minister's office on the sixth floor of the ministry today. For this, a pooja has been held at the Chief Minister's Office today. His take over preparations have been going on since morning. The entrance to the Ministry and the Chief Minister's Office have been decorated with flowers.

An image of Balasaheb Thackeray has now been placed behind the Chief Minister's chair in the Chief Minister's Hall. It is being said that an attempt is being made to establish Balasaheb's Shiv Sena as the Shinde group.

Pro-Shinde MLAs are also present for the pooja at the Chief Minister's Office. MLAs Yamini Jadhav, Sada Sarvankar and Deepak Kesarkar have reached the Chief Minister's Office. Security has also been beefed up at the ministry.

On this occasion, MLA Sada Sarvankar said that the Chief Minister will take charge of the office in the Ministry today. We are happy about this.