CM Eknath Shinde's absence at President's Vidarbha visit sparks speculation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was notably absent from President Droupadi Murmu's significant events during her inaugural visit to Vidarbha. It is speculated that the chief minister chose not to attend the President's program due to a concurrent meeting regarding the recent political upheaval in the state and the role of Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray).

Amidst the escalating political scenario in Mumbai, President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Vidarbha took place. Chief Minister Shinde travelled to Nagpur to adhere to the protocol, and he was accompanied by Governor Ramesh Bais, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The President arrived at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur on Tuesday evening and later visited Raj Bhavan. Unexpectedly, at 8.30 pm, when it was anticipated that he would stay in Nagpur, he abruptly departed for Mumbai.

According to the planned schedule, the Chief Minister was expected to participate in the graduation ceremony of Gondwana University in Gadchiroli and the opening of the cultural centre of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Wednesday. Reliable sources had indicated that he would arrive in Nagpur by Wednesday morning. However, to everyone's surprise, the Chief Minister never made it to Nagpur. The reason for his absence from the event remains unclear, but there are several speculations circulating within political circles.