CM Eknath Shinde's big plan for BMC elections

MUMBAI: After the rebellion of 40 MLAs and 12 MPs including Eknath Shinde, the splitting of Shiv Sena does not seem to stop. Support for the Shinde group is increasing from across the state. On the other hand, a month has passed since the formation of the new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but the cabinet has not yet been expanded. The opposition is targeting the Shinde-Fadnavis government over the cabinet expansion. Uddhav Thackeray is faced with a big challenge to sustain the party now that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections are on the horizon.

After shaking the Shiv Sena across the state, now it has come to light that the Eknath Shinde group has started preparing to strangle the corporators who are with Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai as well. For this, a special strategy has been planned by Eknath Shinde and a special responsibility has been assigned to every rebel MLA in Mumbai (BMC Election 2022).

According to information received, each rebel MLA in Mumbai has been entrusted with the responsibility of inducting four to five former corporators each into the Shinde faction. Five MLAs from Mumbai Mangesh Kudalkar, Prakash Surve, Yamini Jadhav, Sada Saravankar, Dilip Lande joined Eknath Shinde's group. Eknath Shinde has given the responsibility of 'Operation Mumbai' to rebel MLAs. It is being said that strong efforts will be made to break the Shiv Sena corporators in Mumbai through the MP Rahul Shewale, who has been the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for many years.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that 40 to 45 corporators of Shiv Sena in Mumbai will split due to the change of power in the state and the crooked view of the investigative agencies on the opposition. On the other hand, following Uddhav Thackeray, the Shinde group has also given a big blow to Raj Thackeray's MNS. MNS has suffered a lot as many MNS militants from Panvel, Uran, Kharghar joined the Shinde group. 65 people including former district presidents have joined the Shinde group.