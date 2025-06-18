CM Fadnavis Unveils Sculpture Honouring Saints Dnyaneshwar and Namdev in Dighi; Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi (Watch Video)

At Thorlya Paduka Mandir in Dighi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presents a commemorative sculpture honouring the momentous encounter of saints Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Namdev Maharaj. Before Ashadhi Ekadashi, the event took place at the beginning of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi pilgrimage from Dehu to Pandharpur. Pimpri-Chinchwad police announced a traffic diversion in the city as the Palkhi will travel via Pune on June 19. The diversions will be in effect from 12 pm on June 18 until 9 pm on June 20, or until the palkhis have passed through the area.

On June 18, CM Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate a number of infrastructure and cultural initiatives created by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Namdev Maharaj group sculpture, the "Santsrushti" spiritual complex constructed on the Pune–Alandi Palkhi route in Vadmukhwadi, and the Santpeeth Auditorium and Art Gallery in Chikhali will all be unveiled at the occasion.

Sant Namdev, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Sopan, Sant Nivrutti, Sant Muktabai, and 20 Warkaris are among the 25 bronze statues that are part of this historic cultural project. A stone platform, retaining wall, outdoor theatre, landscaping, lighting, railing, and public restrooms are all included in the project. 47 bronze murals that illustrate significant moments in the lives of the saints are added to the site, each accompanied by educational plaques.

Additionally, CM Fadnavis will inaugurate the Santpeeth cultural complex in Chikhali, which was constructed by PCMC. The structure is 13,161.71 square meters in size, with a ground floor and five upper floors. It has 55 classrooms, 9 offices, 40 multipurpose rooms (such as labs, computer rooms, music rooms, and an auditorium), 4 lifts, ramps for people with disabilities, and a leisure area. At the location, a huge reforestation drive involving 1.5 lakh native trees will also be launched.