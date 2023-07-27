CM Shinde discusses Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar matters with leader of opposition and key ministers present

Amidst widespread speculations about potential shifts in the state's political landscape, a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, caught the attention of many on Thursday night. While there were reports that the discussion centred around the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, CM Shinde's tweet aimed to clarify that the meeting primarily focused on various matters related to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During the meeting, in addition to the Thackeray memorial, various topics were addressed, including the implementation of the PMAY scheme, tourism development around Ajanta and Ellora caves, irrigation projects in Vaijapur, and several other important matters concerning the Sambhajinagar district, as mentioned in the tweet.

CM Shinde instructed officials to expedite the construction of the Thackeray memorial and statue in Sambhajinagar, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that all the works are distinct and of high quality. Furthermore, he directed that the Dnyaneshwar park, planned as part of the regional tourism initiative, be promptly completed near the Nath Sagar dam in Paithan. As part of the government's plan to enhance tourism facilities near Ajanta caves, 231 hectares of land have been acquired. The meeting also addressed the farmers' demand for higher compensation for the land acquired, according to a CMO official.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, along with Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan, Employment Guarantee and Horticulture Minister, and Guardian Minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Sandipan Bhumre, Minister Abdul Sattar, and Minister Atul Save were present.