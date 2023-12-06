CM Shinde ensures Maratha reservation without impacting existing quotas for other communities

In recent days, Maratha activists have been advocating for their reservation rights, with many speculating that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not adequately addressed the issue. Recently, Shinde attended an event in Parel where he reassured the Maratha community regarding reservation.

Addressing the crowd at the Shasan Apali Dari event, CM Eknath Shinde discussed the Maratha reservation, stating, "Reservation will be provided to the Maratha community. However, we must ensure that the reservation of other communities is not adversely affected. The government is committed to granting rightful, sustainable, and legally-based reservation to the Maratha community."

Manoj Jarange Patil, a Maratha reservation protester, has been organizing passionate gatherings across the state to engage with the Maratha community. The demands of the Maratha community include rightful reservation and quotas in government jobs