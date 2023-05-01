CM Shinde launches over 300 health clinics for accessible healthcare in state

The Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhanas (Health Clinics) were recently launched by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. The purpose behind this initiative is to ensure that healthcare facilities are easily available to the common people in over 300 talukas of the state.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, which marks the state's formation day, a scheme was launched. The scheme aims to provide free medical tests at the Davakhanas, and the chief minister stated that approximately 30 types of tests would be covered under this program.

The Balasaheb Thackeray Health Scheme, named after the founder of Shiv Sena, is set to expand to cover every taluka and city in the state. This program provides crucial medical services, including health check-ups, medicines, and diagnostic tests, free of cost to the public.

"A healthy Maharashtra is our goal. We are trying to make a change in the lives of all common people. We are satisfied that our health department is working in that direction," CM Shinde said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has taught us the lesson of empowering the health system. The pressure on big hospitals will have to be reduced for the treatment of minor diseases. With this objective in mind and keeping in mind the need to provide treatment facilities near home to the needy, we started this scheme from Thane, Mumbai and now its clinics are starting all over the state. Today around 250 of our clinics are functioning in Mumbai," he added.

In addition to the above, CM Eknath Shinde expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the health department in providing free healthcare to the general public through these clinics. He also highlighted the significance of this initiative on the occasion of Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary and emphasized the government's commitment to promoting the health and well-being of the citizens.