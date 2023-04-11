CM Shinde responds to BJP leader Patil's claim on Shiv Sena's Babri Masjid demolition role

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has responded to BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's claim that the Shiv Sena and its late founder Balasaheb Thackeray had no role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid. After speaking with Patil, he reiterated that his position on Balasaheb Thackeray is well-defined.

Shinde stated that he had a conversation with Chandrakant Patil, who questioned the whereabouts of former chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut during the Babri Masjid demolition. Patil's stance on Balasaheb Thackeray is clear, according to Shinde. When the disputed portion of the Babri Masjid was destroyed in Ayodhya, Balasaheb Thackeray expressed his pride in the Shiv Sainiks and made it known to the world. Furthermore, Balasaheb also gave the slogan "Proudly Say We Are Hindus" at the same time.