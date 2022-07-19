CM Shinde to hold press conference with 12 Shiv Sena MPs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to hold a press conference shortly, with 12 former MPs of Shiv Sena. The rebellion in Shiv Sena is increasing day by day and it has reached the corporators at the local level. So, at the national level, now the picture of this rebellion is being seen up to the MPs. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray a big blow after the rebellion of 40 MLAs. 12 out of 18 MPs of Shiv Sena in the state are likely to form a separate group and Chief Minister Shinde is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. Earlier, as soon as he landed in the capital Delhi, he interacted with the media.

Chief Minister Shinde arrived in Delhi on Monday night. It is believed that he will be in Delhi all day on Tuesday, he will hold a meeting with the rebel MPs of Shiv Sena and claim that he is our original Shiv Sena and he will be officially absorbed into the NDA. He had taken the same stand regarding the rebellion of the MLAs.