CM Shinde's Delhi visit fuels speculation of Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Following the resolution of the power struggle in the state, the way has been cleared for the Shinde and Fadnavis governments. However, the expansion of the cabinet is still pending. Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has left for Delhi after seeking the blessings of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur. Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister, is also en route to Delhi. Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are visiting Delhi together. There is a likelihood of the cabinet expansion taking place in the state in the near future.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for Delhi. Tonight, there might be discussions between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. In the upcoming days, there is a possibility of a central cabinet expansion. It is rumoured that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may secure positions for 2 or 3 prominent members of Shiv Sena in the central cabinet. There is a potential for appointing one Cabinet Minister and two State Ministers.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of giving importance to seniority when appointing cabinet ministers at the central level. In this context, there are discussions regarding Gajanan Kirtikar and Hemant Patil. Furthermore, Bhavana Gawali, renowned for her commitment to women's issues, is also in the spotlight. According to sources, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group is actively lobbying for the appointment of senior members as Governors.