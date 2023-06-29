CM Shinde's Delhi visit: Speculations mount over Shiv Sena's role in Central Cabinet

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for Delhi. Tonight, there might be discussions between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. In the upcoming days, there is a possibility of a central cabinet expansion. It is rumoured that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may secure positions for 2 or 3 prominent members of Shiv Sena in the central cabinet. There is a potential for appointing one Cabinet Minister and two State Ministers.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of giving importance to seniority when appointing cabinet ministers at the central level. In this context, there are discussions regarding Gajanan Kirtikar and Hemant Patil. Furthermore, Bhavana Gawali, renowned for her commitment to women's issues, is also in the spotlight. According to sources, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group is actively lobbying for the appointment of senior members as Governors.