CM Uddhav Thackeray criticize Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: "I will not sit on the lap of those who have made dirty allegations against my family and Matoshri. I am calm but not numb. Today we have fulfilled the dream of those who had it. But if they have more dreams, they should go. Shiv Sena's roots are with me even today" said CM Uddhav Thackeray while interacting with Shiv Sena office bearers online today.

"Some people say that the situation around is bothering me. First Balasaheb Vitthal and we Badwe, now I Vitthal and other Badwe, won't the same thing happen with Aditya tomorrow ?," Uddhav Thackeray raised this question. Saying that Aditya is called Badve and his son is an MP, "Uddhav Thackeray indirectly criticized Minister Eknath Shinde and his son MP Shrikant Shinde.

"When I operated on my neck, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me that you decided to have an operation and showed great courage. At that time, I had also told Modi that courage is in my blood. The first operation was fine. But when I woke up the next day after the operation, I began to feel that some parts of my body had stopped moving. So I had to have another operation" he said while criticizing opposition.

"It is important to remember who treated you at what time. There should be ambition but it should not be the case that we should eat only what is given to us. If you want to take MLAs, take them ... If anyone else wants to go, let them go too. I will assume that what went away was never mine. I am happy that the original Shiv Sena is with me" he said.



