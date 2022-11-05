CNG, PNG price in Mumbai increased from Nov 5

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs. 3.5 per kg and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has been increased by one and a half rupees. These new rates have been implemented from midnight of November 5.

Mahanagar Gas Limited has given this increase citing rising costs. Apart from this, low supply is also major reaason for price hike. Now in Mumbai after the increase of Rs 3.5 in CNG, these rates have reached Rs 89.50, along with this PNG rates have gone up to Rs 54 per scm after an increase of Rs 1.5.

Earlier MGL had given a shock to Mumbaikars by increasing the price in the month of October. Last month the price of CNG was increased by Rs 6 per kg. While the rate of PNG was increased by Rs 4 per scm. After this CNG rates were at Rs 86 per kg, while PNG rates were at Rs 52.50 per scm.

MGL claimed that even at the revised level CNG is about 42 percent cheaper than petrol in the megapolis, while PNG is cheaper by around 8 percent compared to current LPG. MGL distributes gas to 1.98 million households and over 4,067 small commercial and 360 industrial establishments in and around Mumbai.