Coal ministry to conduct investor conclave in Mumbai to boost bidders in commercial coal auction

The coal ministry said an investor conclave will be held this week in Mumbai in a bid to encourage participation of bidders in the commercial auction of blocks.

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi will chair the conclave to be held on December 1. Maharastra chief minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief guest and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the special guest, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Under commercial auctions, there is no technical or financial eligibility critera and hence, several bidders who were not into coal mining earlier, became successful bidders and were awarded the coal mines.

This month, the coal ministry launched the process for sale of 133 coal mines under the sixth round of commercial mines auction.