'Come Into NDA, All Your Dreams Will Be Fulfilled': PM Narendra Modi's Offer For Pawar, Thackeray From Nandurbar Rally

In a new development in Maharashtra politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indirectly extended an invitation to the factions led by Sharad Pawar in NCP and Uddhav Thackeray in Shiv Sena to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

PM Modi's offer came in response to a recent statement by Sharad Pawar in an interview where he suggested that many regional parties might draw closer to or even merge with the Congress after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, PM Modi remarked, "A senior leader from Maharashtra has expressed deep concern after the Baramati election and made a statement. I am sure he must have consulted many people before making such a statement. He seems so desperate and disappointed that he believes small regional parties should merge with Congress if they want to sustain their social and political existence in the future."

"This implies that the parallel NCP and Shiv Sena have decided to merge with the Congress," PM Modi stated.

"Instead of fading away by merging with the Congress after June 4, I invite you to join the NDA with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, with your heads held high. All your aspirations will be realized," PM Modi said, clearly extending an offer to Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, PM Narendra Modi says, "After elections in Baramati, a big leader of Maharashtra has been so worried that he has given a statement and I think he must have consulted with many people before that statement. He is so… pic.twitter.com/4PCsFyHEpH — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

It's noteworthy that both splinter factions of NCP and Shiv Sena, led by Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, are already allied with the BJP.

Hitting out at opposition for claiming that the BJP wants to change the constitution and remove reservations, PM Modi told the tribal-dominated constituency, "I want to say it with utmost responsibility, be it SC, ST or OBC, 'vanchit ka jo adhikaar hai, Modi uska chowkidar hai. Jab Modi jaisa chowkidaar ho, kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai jo aapka hak chheen sakta hai'."

At this rally in northern Maharashtra, the PM also claimed that the Congress calls the Ram temple as 'anti-national'. "See the mindset of Congress. In the country of Ram, they are calling the Ram temple, anti-national. Those people who organise 'sarkari iftari', beautify the graves of terrorists for appeasement are calling our lord Ram, his temple and us, who go to Ram temple, as anti-national," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress and Shiv Sena for 'appeasement' politics and said the two parties keep abusing him. "

"...On one side there is Congress which says 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' and on the other side, there is this fake Shiv Sena that talks about burying me alive. Even while abusing me, they take full care of appeasement. Will you abuse me the way your 'vote bank' likes?..." PM Modi asked.