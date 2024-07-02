Commemorative Coin Of Rs 100 Released In Memory Of Lokmat Founder Jawaharlal Darda In Presence Of CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis

A Rs 100 commemorative coin in the memory of Lokmat's founder Hon. Jawaharlal Darda was released on Tuesday in the presence state CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, former HM Sushilkumar Shinde, speaker Rahul Narvekar, Congress state incharge Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, among others were present.

Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda and editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda were present for the release of the commemorative coin.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushilkumar Shinde reminisced his memories with Hon Jawaharlal Darda (Babuji).

"Babuji was a renowned freedom fighter. But he did not carry any such air. He was very disciplined. Babu ji never bowed down to any pressure when it came to the newspaper. Many in our party used to complain that how come this newspaper, despite the founder being from our party, can write against us. But he never bowed down to the pressure," Shinde said.

He went on to add, "I had never imagined that a newspaper from Vidarbha and Maharashtra would ever attain such massive success in long run."

Shinde also reminisced memory of Babuji taking him and other parts leaders to eat Hurda when they would go for winter session in Nagpur. "He was a very loving leader," he said.

Congress state inchare Ramesh Chennithala hailed Babuji's contribution to the country's polity and journalism.

"When I was in NSUI, I had come to Nagpur and had gone to their house. That was when I met Babuji. Since then, we have had family ties with them," Chennithala said about the Darda family.

"Influenced by Gandhi, Babuji joined the freedom struggle. He later worked under leadership of Vinoba Bhave," he added.

"For 17 years he was minister and held almost every portfolio. When I was Youth Congress chief, I got a lot of guidance from him," Chennithala said.

Chennithala also remembered that Babuji supported Indira Gandhi even during the times when many senior leaders left her side. "Babuji was one of the few leaders who remained loyal to Indira Gandhi. He organised the convention in Nagpur."

"It's because of the values he introduced that Lokmat has become institution in itself and has spread its name across the country," Chennithala added.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis also praised the Lokmat founder for his contribution to the country's welfare and shed light on the family ties with the Darda family which continue to the date.

"I pay my tributes to Babuji. This is his 101th birth anniversary. The decision was taken to release a Rs 100 coin in the 100th year of his birth, and an official launch of the same is being held today," Fadnavis said.

"Babuji was a strong coin in social and political life and we are releasing a coin in his memory. Babuji treated my family affectionately, especially my father," he said.

"He had a knack of treating people with love, and thus he had family relations with people outside his party as well," the DCM added.

"Babuji always played a role of a journalist. When a complaint was made with Indira Gandhi about anti-party news published in his newspaper, Babuji told Indira Gandhi that it was his duty to report the truth," Fadnavis said.

"We all were influenced by the values taught by Babuji. And it is because of these values that despite being from different political backgrounds, we and Darda family have always maintained loving relations," he added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the occasion, said, "This is a pleasant moment for not only the Lokmat family but for everyone of us present here today and for the people of state."

Shinde said Ajit Pawar could not be present for the release due to discussion on the state budget, but he repeatedly told him to tell Darda family about his compulsions for not being able to make it. "This shows the respect for the family," he added.

"Those who worked with Babuji are very lucky. He was a great leader. In Babuji, Maharashtra got a Jawahar, a gem," CM Shinde said.

"He participated in freedom struggle. Spent 1 year 9 months in jail for that. He started Azad Hind Sena and Young Indian in Yavatmal," the CM went on to add.

Shinde also praised Lokmat, saying it has earned trust and respect through its work.

"Babuji's legacy has reached its third and fourth generation in Darda family. Darda family has always worked with servility for the society," he said.

On the occasion of the coin release, CM Shinde said, "Babuji and Lokmat is 100 carrot gold."

CM Shinde also announced that a memorial of Babuji will be built on Coastal road.