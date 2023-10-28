Common citizen main focus of state government works: Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that both the Central and Maharashtra governments have prioritized the welfare of the general public in their endeavors. Speaking at the Majhi Maati, Majha Desh campaign, Shinde said basic infrastructure and big ticket projects are as important as love for the country and its culture.

The common man is the focus of the Centre and the state while doing work, Shinde said at an event at the historic August Kranti Maidan. He said Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the inspiration behind this.

Asserting that Maharashtra is the growth engine of the country, Shinde said the state is leading in foreign direct investment (FDI) and basic infrastructure. Soil from different villages of the state has been brought to August Kranti Maidan as part of the Majhi Maati, Majha Desh campaign