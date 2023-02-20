Complaint filed against Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde

A complaint has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik over objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference in Nashik. Earlier, Sanjay Raut's claim that there has been a transaction of Rs. 2,000 crore behind the election commission's order giving the bow and the arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction triggered a massive controversy with the Shinde camp and the BJP strongly condemning the slander.

BJp national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Sanjay Raut the Rahul Gandhi of Maharashtra "who reduced Uddhav Sena to a Congress-style party that abuses and insults constitutional institutions like ECI by scurrilous allegations when the verdict goes against them".