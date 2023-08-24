Complete policy paralysis: Supriya Sule slams Maha govt over export duty on onions

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule criticised the Maharashtra government on Thursday in light of the uproar in the state over the export tax on onions, claiming that the ruling dispensation was exhibiting complete policy paralysis and lack of coordination.

Speaking to reporters, NCP working president Sule said, I have been raising the issue of onions through social media with (Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution) Piyush Goyal for the last four months. I told him there is excess production of onions in the country and scarcity in some parts of the world. I also talked about the opportunity to export onions and requested (the Centre) to come out with a clear policy but, unfortunately, nothing was done, she added.

Eknath Shinde government is confused because its agriculture minister went to meet Goyal in Delhi on the issue but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted something different, she claimed. This shows there is no coordination. There is complete policy paralysis in the state government, said Sule, who is Lok Sabha member from Baramati. When queried that she was talking about a policy paralysis when the government also includes Ajit Pawar, who is known to be a good administrator, Sule said there is a difference between one person working and an entire government having a policy paralysis.

Farmers and traders in Nashik have been agitating since Monday against the Union government's decision on August 19 to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31. Auctions in the APMCs in Nashik, including in Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale market in India of the kitchen staple, have been affected since Monday, while farmers have also been protesting on the highway seeking scrapping of the export duty decision.