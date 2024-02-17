Concerns Rise Over Escalating School Fees in Mumbai, Affecting Middle-Class Families

A tweet from a concerned parent sparked discussions about the rising cost of education for young children, with one parent reporting a 65% increase in fees compared to the previous year. LokmatTimes.com examined Mumbai's school fee structures and spoke to parents to explore the issue.

Parents' Concerns:

Parents expressed concerns about the unprecedented fee hikes, particularly at higher grade levels. Ami Kothari, a resident of Borivali West, shared her experience. "The nursery fee was ₹45,000 and for Junior Kindergarten (Jr. Kg) ₹55,000. Overall, the fee hike has been 10% to 15%," she said.

Many families opt for mid-budget schools where fees, including books and extracurricular activities, range from ₹70,000 to ₹80,000. For Kothari, the fees, including transport charges, amounted to ₹80,000.

Affordability played a significant role in decision-making for parents like Reena Vala, also from Borivali West. "Admissions to reputable private schools typically come with high fees," she said. Vala chose Ryan International School due to its affordability, with fees totalling ₹80,000, including a one-time non-refundable deposit of ₹15,500, tuition fees of ₹37,000, and additional costs for books, uniforms, and extracurricular activities.

Budget Constraints and Fee Variations:

For many middle-class families, a budget of ₹70,000-₹80,000 is considered reasonable for school fees. However, Vala noted that for "world-class" education, fees are often high, even for nursery classes. She acknowledged that while the quality of education at her daughter's school may not be top-notch, it fits her budget. Vala added, "Schools like Goenka International, Gundecha Educational Academy, Lokhandwala Foundation, and others charge significantly higher compared to other schools. Their starting fees are above ₹1 lakh for nursery and increase with each grade level. I ideally wanted to enroll my daughter in Lokhandwala Foundation, but the fee is approximately ₹1.5 lakhs with a ₹1 lakh deposit, totaling ₹2.5 lakhs, which is very expensive."

LokmatTimes.com surveyed fee structures for nursery and Junior Kg in Mumbai's urban areas like Borivali and Kandivali. Schools like Blossom Playgroup and Nursery charge ₹75,000 for Jr. Kg and ₹62,500 for Nursery, while Gundecha Education Academy charges ₹1,10,000 for both Jr. Kg and Nursery, excluding additional costs. Swami Vivekanand International School's fees for Jr. Kg are ₹1,04,500 (including processing fees of ₹20,000), and for Nursery, ₹93,500 (processing fees of ₹20,000). Orchids-The International School charges ₹1,15,000 for the morning batch and ₹1,05,000 for the afternoon batch, with class sizes exceeding 20 students. The school implements a 5% annual fee hike.

Justifications for Fee Increases:

Sanjayrao Tayade Patil, Founder President of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association, explained that rising inflation contributes to schools' operational expenses. "As fuel prices continue to climb, transportation costs inevitably rise, further impacting the overall budget," he said. Patil emphasized the importance of adequately compensating educators to maintain educational standards.

"The pre-primary education sector incurs higher costs due to the specialized skills and manpower required to cater to children aged 3 to 6," Patil added. "Teaching children of this age group demands unique expertise and patience, as not all educators are equipped to handle their developmental needs. Unlike teaching older students, guiding young children requires exceptional care and effort, including attending to their personal hygiene. Many parents question why such small classes command high fees. However, teachers in this field must possess expertise in child psychology and early childhood development, making their salaries commensurate with their qualifications and skills."

Concerns Regarding Fee Disparity:

However, parents like Vala questioned the disparity in fees among different branches of the same school, such as Ryan International School and Gundecha Education Academy. "For Ryan's Borivali branch, the deposit fee is ₹15,000, but for the Kandivali branch, it's ₹50,000," she said. When questioned about this discrepancy, school authorities clarified that such decisions are made by the management, and they have no influence over them.