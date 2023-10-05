Congress accuses Eknath Shinde government of failing on all fronts, including health services

Maharashtra Congress accused the Eknath Shinde government of failing on all fronts, including health services, and met Governor Ramesh Bais to seek a special session of the state legislature to discuss these issues.

Tanaji Sawant and Hasan Mushrif, the state's ministers of health and medical education, respectively, were called into question for the patient deaths in government hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad), according to a memorandum that the Congress delegation, led by the leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, submitted to Bais.

According to the report, 18 people died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur in a 24-hour period, and 31 patients, including 16 newborns, perished in Nanded over the course of 48 hours. Congress also sought Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the dead.

The delegation also sought an inquiry by a retired judge into the police action on Marath quota protestors in Jalna on September 1. The Congress memorandum urged Bais to direct the state government to start drought-mitigation measures. The opposition party alleged the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated and said the governor must look into the issue.