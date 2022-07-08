Congress active in ZP due to independence in the state

Nagpur: The Congress is in action mode so that the state's independence does not affect the politics of the Zilla Parishad. One to one discussion was held to allay the grievances of the members and to know the problems of each member. A special review meeting was held for this.

The President, Vice President and Speaker will be elected soon. After the change of power in the state, the BJP-Shinde group came to power. As a result, BJP members in the Zilla Parishad have become active. The possibility of independence is being explored with the help of the NCP by bringing together disgruntled members of the Congress.

The Zilla Parishad is dominated by the Congress and the Sunil Kedar faction. Some members of Congress are pushing for the post of president and vice-president. Nana Kambhale has made it clear that he is a clear contender for the post. If he files his nomination with the help of other members of the Congress in the presidential election, there is a possibility of difficulties for the official candidates of the Congress.

That is why Sunil Kedar called all the members and expressed his displeasure along with the development work. It is understood that the work done in the circle of members has been informed about the problem of funding. He also learned about the work of the Speaker along with the President and Vice President. Members expressed displeasure over the work of some office bearers. But now his term has come to an end.

The review meeting has raised hopes that the pending development works in the circle of Zilla Parishad members will be sorted out. The members informed that there will be no discrimination in the distribution of funds.