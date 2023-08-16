"Congress aims to overthrow BJP power," says Nana Patole

The Mumbai meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc is expected to provide a new direction for the country, stated Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. He made this remark on Wednesday following the party's assessment of the preparations for the upcoming meeting scheduled for August 31st to September 1st.

This event will mark the third in the series, following previous meetings in Patna and Bengaluru.

“The meeting of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai will give a new direction to the country. Our target is to defeat the BJP and take political parties along in this mission,” Patole said.

“The report of surveys conducted in all of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies was also discussed in the meeting. Our plan is to overthrow the BJP power at the centre and in the state and bring Congress to power. Maharashtra is a state of Congress ideology. If the Congress and allied parties fight the Lok Sabha elections together, the situation is such that they can win 40-45 seats in the state. Congress is working towards that. Our target is to defeat the BJP,” added Patole.

“Farmers, youth suicides are increasing, unemployment has increased, there are no jobs, businesses are not working, 218 youths have committed suicide in Pune due to these problems. The situation is the same in other parts of the state, but BJP's tendency is to cling to power, even if people die, they should be in power,” he further added.