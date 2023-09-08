"Congress and NCP practice untouchability in politics": Prakash Ambedkar

The third meeting of the India Alliance was held in Mumbai, spanning two days and attended by leaders from 28 political parties. The gathering resulted in several crucial decisions, including the intention to unite all opposition parties.

Notably, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was not invited, sparking discontent within Prakash Ambedkar. It's worth mentioning that, despite the Thackeray group serving as the meeting's convener, Ambedkar was excluded from the event.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said, “Is it Satyanarayana Pooja (a Hindu ritual) to invite Ambedkar for a meeting?” In this context, Prakash Ambedkar has criticized the Congress and NCP, making serious accusations.

“We are not only treated as untouchable in society but untouchable in politics as well. With the advent of BJP-RSS, both the Congress and NCP — the propagators and believers of the orthodox Sanathan Dharm — have started practicing untouchability in politics,” he wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

We are not only treated as untouchable in society but untouchable in politics as well.



With the advent of BJP-RSS, both the Congress and NCP — the propagators and believers of the orthodox Sanathan Dharm — have started practicing untouchability in politics.



If an invitation was… pic.twitter.com/WiZWCoTNhg — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) September 8, 2023

“If an invitation was not needed for the India Alliance, then why you were sending invitations to the parties? I wonder if you had invited Lalu and Stalin, who are heavy weight socialists within the marginalised sections (Shudras and Achhuts), had you NOT needed them to drive the alliance,” Prakash Ambedkar further added.