Congress asks Maha govt to set up committee to prepare legal regulatory framework to deal with deepfakes

The Maharashtra Congress has called for the establishment of a committee by the state government to formulate a legal and regulatory framework addressing deepfakes generated through artificial intelligence.

In a statement on X, Sachin Sawant, the general secretary of the party's state unit, emphasized the necessity for a dedicated mechanism to identify and uncover deepfakes. The issue of deepfakes has come to the fore after one such video of actress Rashmika Mandanna was found circulating on social media platforms earning criticism from several politicians and celebrities.

Celebrities like Rashmika Mandana and some international politicians have borne the brunt of deepfake attacks, and such a situation can also malign the common man and destroy him for life, the Congress leader said.

These kinds of attacks can create chaos in the field of politics, where the discourse has already hit a low, he said, adding that there is also a threat to the law and order situation due to rumours and fake news.

Sawant tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post urging them to intervene and take preventive steps.