Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' set to enter Maharashtra today

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter Maharashtra on Monday night and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in the state on November 10 and 18, a senior party leader said. The yatra, a mass outreach initiative which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is scheduled to enter its 61st day on Monday and reach Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana.

