Congress Candidate Praniti Shinde Joins Mahavikas Aghadi Workers' 'Padayatra' in Maharashtra's Solapur

Praniti Shinde, the Congress candidate for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, actively took part in a 'Padayatra' organized by Mahavikas Aghadi workers.Three-time MLA from Solapur City Central assembly constituency, Praniti Shinde, filed her nomination for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat in April.

Shinde held a massive rally across major lanes of the city. Along with her father and former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, she was accompanied by Mahavikas Aghadi leaders. Speaking at the rally, she targeted BJP for its failure in last ten years. Praniti said BJP has announced a fresh face, Ram Satpute, against her to cover up its failure.State Congress president Nana Patole was present at the time of filing of nomination. He said that the party is confident that Praniti will win in her debut Lok Sabha election and Solapur’s voice will be heard in Parliament after a long time, indirectly alleging that past two BJP MPs from Solapur never spoke in Parliament.